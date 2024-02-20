Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Pete crash, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed in St. Pete early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to 22nd Avenue South and Grove Street South at 7:19 a.m. on Tuesday for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her late 50s, was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating. All of 22nd Avenue South between 7th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. South is shut down, and police ask drivers to seek an alternate route.