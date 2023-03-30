Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy missing after St. Pete mom was found dead at apartment

article

St. Petersburg police detectives are desperate to find a 2-year-old St. Petersburg boy whose mother was found dead in their northeast St. Pete apartment Thursday.

Taylen Mosley just turned 2 on March 12. He is now the subject of a statewide Amber Alert.

St. Petersburg chief of police Anthony Holloway said during a press conference Thursday evening that Taylen was last seen with his mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday outside their Lincoln Shores apartment on 4th Street North.

Holloway said a neighbor came forward to report hearing "a commotion" coming from Jeffery's apartment on Wednesday night, but police were not called at the time.

Detectives believe Jeffery was killed inside her apartment. Her body was found around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The view from SkyFOX showed crime scene tape draped around a parking lot. The doors and trunk of a parked blue vehicle were open, with items sitting on the sidewalk behind it. Holloway confirmed the car belonged to Jeffery.

Police are not sure if Taylen was home at the time.

"That crime scene is very violent on the inside [of the apartment]," Chief Holloway said. "We want to find Taylen. That's our main goal right now… We just want to make sure the child is safe," Holloway said.

The chief asked any neighbor or nearby resident who has cameras or information that could help them find Taylen to come forward.

Provided by FDLE

The chief said police have not spoken to Taylen's father, but they are sure Taylen is not with his father.

Taylen is described as a Black male who is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the child's location or the homicide should call 911 or St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.