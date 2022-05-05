Police: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in St. Pete

article

A suspect was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg, police confirmed.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they responded at around 9 p.m. after the officer was involved in a shooting with the suspect.

It happened near 22nd Avenue South and 34th Street South, according to St. Pete police.

The officer was not injured in the shooting. All lanes of 34th Street will be closed north and south in the area, SPPD officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



