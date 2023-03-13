Police: Tarpon Springs man arrested for placing camera inside men's restroom at 'We Spy Coffee & More'

article

An employee at ‘We Spy Coffee & More' in Tarpon Springs was arrested after admitting he placed a recording device inside the men's bathroom, police said.

Saturday, Tarpon Springs police arrested 31-year-old Spyridon Voulgarakis on charges of battery and video voyeurism. According to investigators, a customer was using the men's restroom when he discovered a camera underneath the sink.

Police said the victim confronted Voulgarakis, an employee. Later, during an interview, he admitted to placing the camera inside the bathroom to record men.

"The defendant advised he placed his phone in the bathroom, under the sink, to record men he found attractive," his affidavit read in part. "The defendant advised he knew it was illegal to record people using the bathroom."

Police said the suspect admitted he recorded about 10 people. Detectives are asking anyone who has been to We Spy Coffee & More since Feb. 13 and used the male restroom to contact them at 727-938-2849.