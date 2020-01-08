Police: Teen sexually assaulted while jogging in North Port

article

North Port police are searching for a man they say sexually battered a 15-year-old girl who was jogging near her home, in the area of Landover Terrace in North Port, shortly before 5 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Police said they believe the teen was targeted and this was not a random act.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 36-38 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, average to muscular build, dark blonde hair styled in a buzz cut, goatee, and greenish-blue eyes, police said.

According to police, the suspect was wearing blue jeans with a black t-shirt with a red and orange design on the front and was traveling southbound on Landover Terrace in an older black four-door car, possibly a Ford.

The suspect provided a description of the suspect to a digital sketch artist.

Investigators said that despite canvassing the entire area, including local businesses and home security cameras, they have not been able to find anything matching the suspect’s or vehicle’s description.

Police are asking the public to check any recording devices they may have that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or provide information is asked to call Det. Kishia Veigel at 941-429-7335 or kveigel@northportpd.com.

