Police: Teen shot by 8-year-old in Tampa bank parking lot dies

A 17-year-old died after an 8-year-old shot him in the eye with a BB gun, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said the teenage victim was in the front seat of a vehicle driven by an adult male friend on Feb. 1. The driver’s eight-year-old son and 10-year-old stepson were in the backseat when the driver stopped at the Bank of America at 100 N. Westhore Blvd. and got out to use the ATM.

According to police, while the driver was away from the vehicle, the eight-year-old was moving a loaded Daisy 800 BB/pellet rifle when it discharged and struck the victim in the left eye.

The teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died on Feb. 4.

