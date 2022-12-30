Police: Temple Terrace victim survives gunshot wound to chest; suspect arrested

article

A shooting suspect turned himself in after Temple Terrace police identified him as the person who pulled the trigger and shot another man in the chest, officials said.

Before 3 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Marisa Court after receiving a report of the shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim and transported him to Tampa General Hospital. He was later released.

Police did not publicly identify the victim or provide a possible motive.

During the investigation, police learned that 33-year-old Steven Vonshay Hunter was a potential suspect. They contacted him, and he agreed to turn himself in, they said.

READ: Tampa Bay Bucs' Blaine Gabbert helps rescue passengers after helicopter crash near Davis Islands

He and faces several charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.