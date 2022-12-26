Police: Two injured in shooting reported outside Lakeland apartment complex

article

Two people were critically injured in a reported shooting Monday afternoon at a Lakeland apartment complex, police said.

Officers with the Lakeland Police Department said they were dispatched to a reported shooting shortly after 5:35 p.m. at an outdoor area near the Providence Reserve Apartments.

Two victims were found and taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Lakeland police said. Officers have not yet identified them.

The suspect left the scene at the apartment complex, and has not been found yet, according to LPD. Officers have secured the area and are still on scene gathering evidence and interviewing possible witnesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.