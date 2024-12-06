Polk City man killed in crash after suffering a medical emergency: FHP
LAKE ALFRED, Fla. - A medical emergency is being blamed for a deadly Polk County crash on Thursday evening.
Troopers say a 76-year-old Polk City man was traveling westbound on I-4, west of State Road 557, around 6:30 p.m. when he suffered a medical emergency, lost control of the vehicle and entered the center median.
Once in the median, troopers say the vehicle struck a cable barrier and came to a final rest.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he died.
