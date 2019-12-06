Polk County cable park provides thrilling experience for all ages

Is life getting a little ho-hum? Need a little boost of adrenaline to put some zip back into your step?

Cameron Andrews, 25, is convinced that taking up wakeboarding is the way to go.

“There is no rush like it,” he said. “The first time you get up on the board, then you get up and do your first trick. I love it.”

Andrews discovered wakeboarding at Elite Cable Park, Polk County’s newest sports experience. It’s located right next to Lake Myrtle Sports complex on Denton Road.

Elite also offers knee boarding and water skiing, pretty much any sport that involves being pulled by a cable.

Although racing through the water, and eventually going air-born over a jump can seem pretty intimidating to a spectator, Theo Koesler, the manager at Elite, said kids as young as six, and elders as old as seventy have successfully given it a shot.

Elite is one of a handful of cable parks in the state and the first one in Polk County.

Jack Cormier from Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing says, “It’s just a great all-around thing for locals and out of towners, one more thing for people to do.”

Not all the action is on the water.

Elite Cable Park is also home to the “Shed the Belly” 5k race and one mile “Reindeer Dash and Walk.”

