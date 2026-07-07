Polk County court expansion reduces judge caseloads amid population boom

The Brief A new Polk County court expansion is tackling the heavy caseload at the 10th Judicial Circuit Court in Bartow. Officials added a sixth family division to help distribute thousands of domestic cases and ease the heavy burden on local judges. The changes utilize specific zip codes to redirect future family law hearings to a government center located in Haines City.



Chief Judge James Yancey established a sixth family division at Florida's 10th Judicial Circuit Court on Monday to address an exploding population and a surging caseload in Polk County.

Polk County court expansion

What we know:

Polk County ranks as one of the fastest-growing areas in both the state and the nation. This population boom has translated into a 16% increase in all court filings during the first six months of this year compared to 2025.

To handle the influx, an administrative order added a sixth family division to the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, expanding it from five.

Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Stacy Butterfield detailed the types of cases moving through the system.

"The most common family law cases would be domestic violence, dissolution of marriage—which are divorce cases—name changes, adoptions, paternity cases, and any modifications to existing family law cases," Butterfield stated.

Hearings will take place at the Northeast Government Center in Haines City based on the zip codes of the filers. Butterfield noted the change brings the legal system closer to the community.

"If you're a petitioner filing—if you have a residential zip code [nearby]—it's closer for you, so it's more convenient for those seeking the services of the court," Butterfield said.

Previously, judges managed an average workload of 868 cases. The new division reduces this workload by an average of 124 cases per judge, which helps people get their hearings heard sooner.

Haines City hearings

What's next:

The administrative order officially went into effect on Monday.

Any family law hearings scheduled on or after that date will now take place at the Northeast Government Center.