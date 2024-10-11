Polk County deputies drive pregnant woman in labor to hospital during Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Polk County baby may not have picked the most opportune time to arrive when she decided to make her way into the world as Hurricane Milton barreled across Florida, but deputies made sure her parents got to the hospital in the nick of time.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday about a young pregnant woman going into labor while Hurricane Milton was pounding Polk County.

Ambulances were not able to take people to the hospital due to the high winds, so Polk County deputies went to the expectant parents’ home.

(Pictured from L to R): Deputy Goolsby, Deputy Jones, Baby Jade, Zenia, and Deputy Calderin) Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Calderin assisted parents-to-be Zenia and Javier into her patrol car, and they made their way to the hospital, while deputies Jones and Goolsby drove one of their relatives there.

Deputies went back to the hospital later that day to check on everyone and learned that Zenia gave birth to a baby girl named Jade at about 1:30 p.m.

