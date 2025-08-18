Polk County deputies investigating deadly hit-and-run

The Brief Polk County deputies say an adult was killed in a hit-and-run early Monday. It happened on Highland St. near Wabash Ave. just outside Lakeland. No further details about the victim or the driver have been released.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run that left a person dead early Monday.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Highland St. near Wabash Ave. just outside Lakeland.

An adult died, according to PCSO, but no further details about the victim or the driver have been released.