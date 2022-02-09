Polk County deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

Deputies in Polk County are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Davenport hotel.

The agency released surveillance video showing the unidentified man walking into the Serena Inn on U.S. Highway 192 in the Four Corners area. The incident took place Monday around 1:11 a.m.

They said he was masked, wore gloves and a hoodie. The suspect was seen pulling out a long gun during the robbery.

Deputies said the employee was not hurt.

Provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wright at 863-944-9925.

