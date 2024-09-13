Polk County fire chief resigns after report details 'toxic' workplace, low morale at department

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Polk County Fire Chief Hezedean Smith has resigned after reports surfaced of a toxic workplace and low morale at the fire rescue department.

County Manager Bill Beasley accepted Smith's resignation, effective Monday, September 30, after a report commissioned by Polk County commissioners reviewed the management of the PCFR.

According to authorities, Chief Smith has been placed on two weeks of administrative leave, which will precede his resignation.

In the 45-page report initiated by Allen, Norton & Blue, P.A. in February, employees at the department reported numerous allegations against the chief, claiming he ‘belittles and bullies’ and saying they feared retaliation at work and in general.

Nearly all of the personnel interviewed in the report said their morale was very low and identified Smith as the cause.

Hezedean Smith

"I take the challenges and frustrations expressed by members of our fire rescue division to heart and want to assure our employees that Polk County wants to create a high-performing, highly valued culture within the Fire Rescue operation," Beasley said. "Our focus is to immediately consider necessary changes to achieve that goal."

Smith has been the fire chief in Polk County since November 7, 2022. When FOX 13 initially reported on the allegations against Smith, he wrote the following in an emailed response:

"At this time, I’m holding off on a response until county officials make a decision on how to best handle this."

Assistant Chief Shawn Smith - no relation to Hezedean Smith - has been named the interim chief.