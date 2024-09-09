New report alleges toxic work environment, low morale at Polk County Fire Rescue

A new report is shedding light on allegations of a toxic work environment at Polk County Fire Rescue.

Polk County Commissioners ordered the independent review earlier this year and the findings were just released last week.

In the 45-page review conducted by Allen Norton & Blue, the department's employees reported their work environment as "toxic" and they feared retaliation at work and in general.

There were numerous allegations against Fire Chief Hezedean Smith, who was appointed back in 2022. Subordinates reported poor treatment by Smith who 'belittles and bullies.'

The report states in part "...Multiple employees reported after either disagreeing with Fire Chief H. Smith or making an informal or formal complaint against him, Fire Chief H. Smith subsequently reassigned or transferred them or made changes to their duties and responsibilities..."

OTHER NEWS: Enough fentanyl to kill almost 60k Floridians seized during joint SAFE operation: Officials

Nearly all of the personnel interviewed reported their morale was very low and identified Smith as the cause.

In contrast, Smith states in the report he has made improvements on communications, accountability, and transparency, all of which have improved morale.

The report mentions a number of employees who did speak positively about the chief's management practices, promotional processes, and how he holds employees accountable. They also describe his actions in meetings as professional and organized.

However, the report states a number of employees who spoke positively were outnumbered by those who were critical.

In an emailed response, Smith wrote to FOX 13, "At this time, I’m holding off on a response until county officials make a decision on how to best handle this."

The report stated there were no findings of fact or conclusions and recommended the fire chief should be given a chance to respond to the allegations which can be done through an investigation, if the county manager chooses to initiate one.

FOX 13 also reached out to county commissioners and the local firefighters union for comment, but have not yet received a response.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: