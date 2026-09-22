Video: Felon arrested in DeSoto County with rifle, meth and saw palmetto berries

The Brief DeSoto County deputies arrested a six-time convicted felon in Arcadia following a traffic stop for driving 75 mph in a 60-mph zone. Authorities said they found 77 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, a glass pipe and an AR-15 rifle during the vehicle search. Deputies also seized 11 pounds of illegally harvested Saw palmetto berries inside two bags after a K9 alerted to the van.



A six-time convicted felon who was pulled over for speeding is accused of having an AR-15, meth and nearly a dozen pounds of illegally harvested saw palmetto berries inside his van, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

DeSoto County traffic stop

What we know:

Deputy Pandolfi said he pulled over a van driven by Dewayne Rose for driving 75 mph in a 60-mph zone in Arcadia. As the deputy approached the driver's door, he said he saw an AR-15 rifle sitting between the center console and the driver's seat.

Rose, according to authorities, is a six-time convicted felon and is legally barred from owning firearms.

Deputies said a license check revealed Rose was also driving with a suspended license.

K9 Lucy alerted to both the driver and passenger doors of the van.

DeSoto County deputies pose with K9 Lucy alongside an AR-15 rifle, methamphetamine and illegal berries seized during a traffic stop. Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

According to DCSO, a search of the vehicle uncovered 77 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and a glass pipe.

Bags of methamphetamine seized by DeSoto County deputies weighed in at 77 grams total. Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they also found 11 pounds of saw palmetto berries inside two bags.

In bodycam video, Rose can be heard telling the deputy it wasn’t all his. When the deputy asked what wasn’t his, he replied, "All the dope."

Rose admitted to harvesting the berries in Sarasota but could not produce a permit, according to DCSO. Authorities booked Rose into the DeSoto County Jail.

Dewayne Rose was booked into the DeSoto County Jail on multiple felony charges following a traffic stop. Courtesy: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

He faces charges of trafficking in amphetamines or methamphetamines (14 grams or more), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked with knowledge and harvesting without presenting a permit.

Sheriff Potter commended the deputies for their teamwork in removing dangerous drugs from the community.

Unanswered case details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed where Rose was going when deputies stopped his vehicle.