Polk County man accused of having sex with minor he brought home from Pennsylvania: 'He loved her'

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The Brief A 28-year-old Polk City man faces multiple charges after deputies said he drove to Pennsylvania to bring a 16-year-old girl back to his Polk County home. Investigators located the missing teen at the suspect's residence after her brother alerted local authorities on Tuesday. Sheriff Grady Judd warned parents to closely monitor online activity following the cross-country travel incident.



A Polk City man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of having unlawful sex with a 16-year-old, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jordan Becker, 28, was taken into custody after the victim's brother reported her missing and told deputies he believed she was in Florida.

Polk County sheriff's investigation

What we know:

Deputies say they found the 16-year-old girl at Becker's home after receiving the tip from her brother on Tuesday. The sheriff's office stated Becker initially met the teen online while playing video games with her brother. The victim told deputies the two had been dating for three months, according to court documents.

Becker told investigators that the teenager was his girlfriend and admitted knowing she was underage, but brought her to his home in Polk County because he "loved her."

He told deputies he could not remember the exact date he traveled to Pennsylvania, but stated it occurred sometime in June.

The victim told authorities she did not inform her mother about leaving out of fear she would be upset. Her family believed she was staying at a friend's house in Pensylvania.

Becker faces charges including traveling to meet a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a child, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, interference with parent custody and three additional felony counts, according to the sheriff's office.

"He drove all the way to Pennsylvania and brought her back to Polk County," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "This is an extremely frightening situation that easily could have ended much worse. It is a stark reminder of why parents must closely monitor their children’s online activity. The victim’s brother did exactly the right thing by calling us".

Becker was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, traveling to meet a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a child, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and interference with parent custody.

Online safety risks

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding how long the victim was at the Polk County residence before being located.

What they're saying:

"He drove all the way to Pennsylvania and brought her back to Polk County. This is an extremely frightening situation that easily could have ended much worse. It is a stark reminder of why parents must closely monitor their children’s online activity. The victim’s brother did exactly the right thing by calling us," Sheriff Grady Judd said.