Polk County ministry gathering supplies to help Jamaica, looking for volunteers

The Brief Ron Patterson's ministry, Christian Disaster Response, was formed in 1988. Patterson asks donors to assemble their own 'Gifts from the Heart' kits, which will expedite the collection of supplies. The ministry is looking for a large boat or small ship that can be used for these disaster responses.



A local ministry in Polk County is gathering food and medical supplies and is looking for volunteers to help with disaster relief efforts in Jamaica.

The backstory:

Ron Patterson's ministry, Christian Disaster Response, was formed in 1988. This is their second response to Jamaica — the first being Hurricane Gilbert during the same year — but Patterson said the disaster caused by Hurricane Melissa is much, much worse.

RELATED: Hurricane Melissa death toll climbs after massive storm rips through Caribbean

"Right now, it's total chaos and a nightmare, because people are all responding," said Patterson. "Volunteers are going to help, which is important, but the infrastructure is in terrible shape. There's no place for people to stay. There's no water or electricity for sewage."

What we know:

Patterson has arranged for the delivery of 18,000 meals from a company specializing in ready-to-eat options that heat automatically.

People can drop off donations too. However, Patterson is asking donors to assemble their own 'Gifts from the Heart' kits, which will expedite the collection of supplies. You can find more information by clicking here.

READ: Donations for Hurricane Melissa victims being collected in Tampa

The ministry is looking for a large boat or small ship that can be used for these disaster responses. The boat can be donated or chartered.

Patterson is also ordering a container load of medical supplies.

So far, he has 16 volunteers ready to go, but he's looking for more who can work in medical, food service and construction. Volunteers must take the ministry's training unless they're already certified.

"We've been to over 21 countries, and each and every one has been extremely pleased and thankful. Here in the United States, it's the same thing," said Patterson. "They're so thankful, and you do get satisfaction from helping people and being obedient to the word of God; you really do."

What's next:

The volunteers will be spending at least three weeks in Jamaica. They're going to wait a bit before deploying, but they'd like to deploy as soon as possible.