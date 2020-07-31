Polk County offering sandbags to residents ahead of Isaias

County officials are offering a maximum of 10 sandbags to Polk County residents in preparation of any potential storm threat from Isaias.

Sandbags will be provided by Polk County Roads and Drainage maintenance units from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Only 10 sandbags will be provided to each vehicle to help prevent water intrusion into a resident's home.

Residents will need to bring their own shovel.

The following locations will provide sand and sandbags:

• Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry (863) 519-4734

• Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

• Ft. Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

• Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

• Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

• Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee (863) 421-3367

Residents living in flood zones are encouraged to use sandbags at their homes, county officials said.