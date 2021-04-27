Polk County school board approves former Sarasota teacher as new superintendent

article

Polk County Public Schools has chosen a new superintendent after Jacqueline Byrd announced she will retire in June.

In a unanimous vote, the school board approved Frederick Heid to be the new superintendent.

He’s currently the superintendent at Community Unit School District in Algonquin, Illinois.

Heid is no stranger to the Bay Area. He began his teaching career at Booker Middle School in Sarasota and was chosen as a Teacher of the Year for the county in 2002.

