Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd reveals results of 'Polk Around and Find Out' undercover investigation

Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a news conference on Friday morning about a multi-day joint-agency undercover investigation, "Polk Around and Find Out" that focused on human trafficking, child predators, and illegal immigration.

Sheriff Judd is expected to be joined by other agency heads, Sheriffs, and Police Chiefs during the news conference.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, there was a total of 266 arrests. Authorities say 247 arrests were related to soliciting prostitutes, offering to commit prostitution, aiding/abetting or transporting prostitutes, and other charges; and 19 arrests were related to child sexual predators.

According to the PCSO, 127 suspects who traveled to commit prostitution were screened by detectives and social services organizations to determine if they were being trafficked or exploited by others, and were offered services by the social services organizations during the operation.

During this investigation, officials say seven possible human trafficking victims were identified.

There were 108 suspects arrested for soliciting a prostitute and traveling to the undercover location to negotiate having sex in exchange for money, according to authorities. Deputies say two of those suspects brought children to the undercover location and were charged with child neglect. PCSO says 12 other suspects were arrested for aiding/abetting, transporting, or deriving proceeds from prostitutes.

According to the sheriff's office, of the 247 human-trafficking arrests, 34 are in the country illegally, and 22 are collecting public assistance – $15,188 per month collectively.