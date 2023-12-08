Driver killed in crash after car runs into tree, catches on fire in Polk County: PCSO

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mulberry late Thursday night.

According to PCSO, the crash was reported at around 11:39 p.m. on Shepherd Road near Grandeville Boulevard. When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle completely engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, authorities found the driver dead inside the car.

Based on evidence found at the scene, preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle, a red Chevrolet Camaro had been driving west on Shepherd Road at a high rate of speed when it crested over a hill near the intersection, and the driver lost control.

The Camaro spun and left the roadway before hitting a speed limit sign and running head-on into an oak tree, which split the car down the middle, according to PCSO.

The driver has not yet been positively identified, according to the sheriff's office.