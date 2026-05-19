Polk County Sheriff's Office highlights ongoing upgrades at animal shelter

The Brief During Tuesday's Polk County Commission meeting, Commissioner Michael Scott of District 5 talked about the improvements he's seen at the shelter. Scott noted that other improvements include improved food storage options, enhanced ventilation and improved air circulation among other things. Meanwhile, animal welfare advocates reiterated several of their requests, including a Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program for cat colonies.



For more than a year now, animal welfare advocates have been raising concerns about conditions at the Polk County Animal Control shelter. Now, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, which runs the shelter, is updating the community on the ongoing improvements made to the facility.

What's new at the Polk Animal Shelter

What we know:

During Tuesday's Polk County Commission meeting, Commissioner Michael Scott of District 5 talked about the improvements he's seen at the shelter. He provided a photo of the outdoor enrichment play area for dogs, saying the Sheriff's Office has added a pool, toys, and obstacle courses.

"I think, for lack of credit, the sheriff's office does hear the concerns regarding some of the shelter improvements that are needed," Scott said.

Scott noted that other improvements include:

Moving food to a dedicated shed area rather than storing it on wooden pallets, which helps prevent rodents.

Sanitizing the cat storage area daily to prevent cockroaches.

Enhancing ventilation through new insulation and improved air circulation.

Dedicating a washer and dryer specifically to washing bedding, blankets, and towels.

Regarding staffing, Scott added, "We're still looking for a second vet, and we're in the process of working with a veterinary college to recruit a vet for that position. We've also increased the allowable salary for it."

"I do think it's important we remember we are all human. We may view things differently, but we're working toward progress," said Commissioner Becky Troutman of District 1.

Various parts of the facility have been freshly painted, and they have added soft music for the cats in the housing areas, the cat playroom, and the adoption zone.

Animal welfare advocates ask for an advisory board

The other side:

Meanwhile, animal welfare advocates reiterated several of their requests, including a Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program for cat colonies.

"How about establishing an advisory board of animal welfare experts?" a member of the public suggested during public comment. "They can help organize and prioritize these issues. They can compile information and collaborate with leadership to make informed decisions."

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Increasing the live release rate

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 that they have created a new over-the-counter intake area for stray animals brought into the facility, separating them from the main public customer service areas. This separation allows for a more organized, cleaner, and more customer-friendly atmosphere.

They have also expanded and improved their social media and marketing presence by featuring more animals for adoption, posting success stories, and sharing information about lost pets. This has increased their ability to adopt out pets and reunite lost animals with their owners.

The spokesperson added: "We have improved and increased our relationship and interaction with animal rescues. This has increased our live release rate due to the number of dogs and cats we are able to transfer to these partner agencies."