Polk County Sheriff's Office recruiting substitute school crossing guards for upcoming school year

If you have a bit of extra time on your hands, you could consider becoming a substitute school crossing guard.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is building its team right now for the upcoming school year to help elementary school kids walk to and from school.

They need up to 400 guards on the list who can cover more than 200 school crossings every day -- some who work part-time, and others full-time.

The crossing guards are most needed in Lakeland, Fort Meade, Bartow, Highland City and Lake Wales.

"Recruiting people for this job isn't really difficult, but there's not many people who want to do it five days a week. They'll help some days a week," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies say applicants should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon.

The sheriff's office provides crossing guard services through funds provided by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners.

"Sometimes the only smiles and positive input some of them receive are from school crossing guards and the staff at the schools. Help us keep the kids safe. Make a little money. We're putting our team together for next school year," said Judd.

Anyone interested in applying for the Lake Wales area should contact Supervisor Courtney Branch at (863) 534-7300 ext. 109.

Anyone interested in applying for the west Polk areas (Lakeland, Fort Meade, Bartow and Highland City) should contact Supervisor Heather Strafford at (863) 534-7300 ext. 108.

