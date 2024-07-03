Red, White and Kaboom draws nearly 50,000 to kick off Fourth of July festivities

Nearly 50,000 people showed up to Mirror Lake in Lakeland on July 3 to start the Fourth of July holiday weekend off loud and proud.

"It's amazing every year. Lakeland is such a tight-knit community, you can't beat it… USA, USA!," chanted Nick Gregory, who was part of the band and a contest winner.

"I’m from Kansas, and I'm looking around, and I didn’t know there were this many people in the world," said another attendee.

From 6-9 p.m. they had food trucks, bands, contests and prizes with everyone showing up in festive outfits and ready to dance.

Red, White and Kaboom's event organizers – a husband and wife – said they took on the big community event in 2009.

"It's been just incredible," said Paula Sims, the organizer said. "Look around at all the people that come, and it's such a diverse group of people that sit and meet their neighbors that they didn’t know when they showed up. We have a great time out here."

"The fireworks are phenomenal. Forty or 50,000 people show up at this event, so it is an amazing event that brings that community together and everybody loves it," said Tom Mims, the organizer.

The event organizers said this is always a great way to bring the Lakeland community together every year and to celebrate the great country.

