Polk County Sheriff’s Office volunteer arrested for drug trafficking, weapons
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A volunteer service officer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office found himself on the other side of the law on Thursday.
Deputies arrested David Roberts, 69, of Lake Wales, on drug trafficking and weapons charges.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a press conference Friday morning about Roberts’ arrest.
