Polk County takes data-driven approach to save more pedestrian, cyclist lives

Polk County is trying to become a safer place for pedestrians and bicyclists.

By the numbers:

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, Polk County ranks 21 out of the state's top 25 deadliest counties for pedestrians. 26 pedestrians and cyclists were killed last year.

What we know:

Bike Walk Central Florida, based in Orlando, is launching its safety program in Polk County — the first county in the Tampa Bay area market to participate.

The Best Foot Forward program focuses on educating drivers to stop for pedestrians at crosswalks identified by local and county officials.

The program works with law enforcement to issue warnings or citations and holds educational sign-waving events.

"What's really exciting about it is the stats or what they refer to as the 'driver yield rate' at pedestrian crossings. It improves significantly after they've given some of the intersections attention," said Ryan Kordek, the Executive Director of Polk TPO.

'When we launched in Orlando and Orange County in 2012, the crosswalks we were taking data at, the average driver yield rate was only 17% of drivers yielding to pedestrians," said Vince Dyer, Manager of the Best Foot Forward Program. "We've been steadily recording improvement since then. Today it's near 50% of drivers yielding to pedestrians in the same metro area."

Dyer says the number of deaths and serious injuries have also gone down.

The program has already begun studying crosswalks near schools and parks in Lakeland, Winter Haven and Bartow.

Each crosswalk is evaluated for at least a year.

"We recommend low-cost solutions, things like better striping and signage, the tubular markers, the delineators, things like that," said Dyer. "We can track those and show they have a positive effect."

What's next:

FDOT is funding the program that has a goal of spreading into the Tampa and Jacksonville markets.

