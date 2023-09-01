3 teens injured after crashing stolen vehicle in Polk County: Deputies

Three teenagers were injured after stealing and crashing a vehicle near Poinciana early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office learned of a single-vehicle crash after the iPhone of one of the occupants involved in the crash auto-reported the incident at around 2:35 a.m. on Thursday.

PCSO deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the crash on Lake Hatchineha Road near Firetower Road in Poinciana. Officials arrived to find the suspects crawling on the ground near a wrecked black Kia Sorrento, according to the sheriff's office.

According to officials, the Sorrento had been stolen from the area of Dogwood Road and Narcissus Lane, about three miles north of the crash.

Two male teenagers sustained serious injuries in the crash and were airlifted to the hospital, where one is listed in critical condition. A female teenager was taken by ambulance to the hospital with internal injuries. All three are expected to survive.

"The three suspects were out committing serious crimes, and it almost ended tragically for them. It’s too early to tell if they will have any severe long-term problems due to their injuries, but regardless, we’re going to hold them accountable to the fullest extent for their crimes," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "They could have very easily killed themselves, or an innocent person."

The two male suspects will be charged with Grand Theft Motor Vehicle and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Theft Motor Vehicle. The female faces charges of Trespass in Conveyance.