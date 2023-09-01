North Port police find suspect involved in double homicide, officials say

article

A suspect police believe was involved in a double homicide just before midnight on Thursday was on the run, according to officials.

The North Port Police Department say they began investigating the homicide of two people in the 1200 block of Malicoat Road after officers were called about a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they say a white male was observed entering a car registered to 21-year-old Dima Tower. Police started pursuing the car that fled north on I-75, according to officials.

Police say the man was forced to stop at exit 192 near unincorporated Venice. Tower was the person who left the vehicle and fled on foot into nearby woods, according to authorities.

North Port police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office searched for him in that area. Tower was considered to be armed and dangerous while he was on the run, according to officials.

Police say Tower was found near I-75 and Laurel Road and is currently in custody.

Officials believe that the suspect and victims are familiar with each other.