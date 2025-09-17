Polk County triple murderer to be executed on Wednesday after spending 3 decades on death row

The Brief Florida is set to carry out its 12th execution of 2025 on Wednesday evening. David Pittman, 63, was convicted of murdering his ex-wife, Bonnie Knowles, along with her parents, Clarence and Barbara Knowles, in 1990. Pittman’s defense team mounted two recent appeals — one before the Florida Supreme Court and another before the U.S. Supreme Court — arguing that he is intellectually disabled and therefore ineligible for execution under the Eighth Amendment, which bans cruel and unusual punishment.



Florida is set to carry out its 12th execution of 2025 on Wednesday evening, when 63-year-old David Pittman will be put to death by lethal injection.

The backstory:

Pittman was convicted of murdering his ex-wife, Bonnie Knowles, along with her parents, Clarence and Barbara Knowles, in 1990. The killings took place in Polk County and Pittman has spent more than three decades on death row.

PREVIOUS: Florida schedules execution for man who killed estranged wife's family, set house on fire

Pittman’s defense team mounted two recent appeals — one before the Florida Supreme Court and another before the U.S. Supreme Court — arguing that he is intellectually disabled and therefore ineligible for execution under the Eighth Amendment, which bans cruel and unusual punishment.

Both appeals were denied, clearing the way for his execution.

By the numbers:

Pittman’s execution marks the 12th in Florida this year, already setting a record for the state. Governor Ron DeSantis has signed off on 14 executions in total for 2025.

Among those awaiting execution is Samuel Smithers, a Hillsborough County man convicted of killing two women, Christy Cowan and Denise Roach, in 1996. Smithers, nicknamed the "Deacon of Death," has challenged his conviction and sentence at least four times over the past 26 years. His execution is scheduled for October 14.

Smithers will become the second Hillsborough County killer executed this year. In May, Glen Rogers was put to death for the 1995 murder of Tampa woman Tina Cribbs.

What's next:

David Pittman is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Florida State Prison, 35 years after his arrest.