Polk County deputies responding to shooting with at least one person hurt

At least one person was injured following a shooting in Poinciana, according to Polk County deputies.

Officials said the scene is unfolding on Sawfish Drive. They said there is "more than one victim."

There is no word yet on what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

The investigation is still in the early stages.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.