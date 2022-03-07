Polk deputies: Suspect posed as officer, Walmart employee to steal items, sell at pawn shop

article

Detectives say they arrested a man who went on a retail theft crime spree while posing as a law enforcement officer and a store employee in several Polk County cities.

Back in October, the sheriff's office received a call from a Lowe's asset protection investigator in Lake Wales reporting a power inverter generator was stolen. The product is about $1,129. Later on, Polk County detectives identified 52-year-old William Ira Tillman III as the suspect.

They said Tillman displayed a police-style badge to a store associate, telling the individual he was picking up a donation for the sheriff's office and took the generator without paying for it. One hour and 15minutes later, detectives said he sold it at an Orlando pawn shop.

Detectives said that was not the only time Tillman stole items. During the investigation, they learned he entered the Walmart on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven – just two days before the Lowe's incident – and removed 50-inch Samsung television worth $478. When a store associate asked to see Tillman's receipt, he told the employee he was picking up the television for the "police department" and the paperwork was in his vehicle.

Tillman left the item with the employee and didn't return, detectives said.

On November 3, detectives said he entered another Walmart, located on U.S. Highway 27 in Haines City, while wearing a Walmart associate vest. They said he stole items valued at $591, but didn't specify which merchandise he stole. Those products were then sold at an Orlando pawn shop.

Detectives said they obtained a warrant for Tillman's arrest and he was arrested in Orange County.

"This guy was posing as a law enforcement officer to steal from retailers - you just can't make this stuff up," said Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement. "Tillman is already facing a plethora of charges in other counties, and we are going to do everything we can to hold him accountable for his actions."

Detectives said they are still trying to determine what kind of badge he was using. According to officials, Tillman told them he was living in different hotels and knew he had warrants for his arrest. He also said he owned the badge because he previously worked as a "repo-man," they said.

Tillman faces several charges including impersonating a law enforcement, grand theft, and petit theft.

Separate arrest warrants were also issued for Tillman in Alachua and Seminole counties.