Donald Trump has $54K in unclaimed Florida property: Here’s how to see if you have money waiting

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants former President Donald Trump to claim $54,000 in unclaimed property.

In a letter to Donald Trump on Tuesday, Patronis stated that his division of unclaimed property recently searched for the term "Trump" and believe they found more than $54K waiting to be claimed by the former president, a member of his family, or the Trump organization.

Florida has an unclaimed property program that is designed to return lost or unknown financial assets back to the original owners called Florida's Treasure Hunt.

Unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed, or abandoned by its owner.

The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances, and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

Unclaimed property is usually held for five years, but if the owner does not come forward, it is sent to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

Patronis ended his letter by praising Trump and encouraging him to reach out about the unclaimed property.

"If you or your team visit FLTreasureHunt.gov or if you would like to contact me personally, my team and I would be happy to process any and all requests so that we can return your unclaimed property to you as soon as possible," Patronis stated in his letter.

Click here to see if you have unclaimed property in Florida.