Expand / Collapse search

Convicted killer Steven Lorenzo heads back to court for competency hearing after being sent to death row

By
Published  October 16, 2025 9:44am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
Steven Lorenzo competency hearing

Steven Lorenzo competency hearing

Convicted double murderer Steven Lorenzo will have his mental competency evaluated once again. FOX 13’s Kailey Tracy reports.

The Brief

    • Steven Lorenzo will have a status hearing on Thursday morning.
    • Lorenzo is on death row for the murders of Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholz in 2003.
    • In September, a judge ordered two doctors to be appointed to evaluate Lorenzo’s mental competency.

TAMPA, Fla. - On Thursday morning, the man convicted of one of the most infamous crimes in Tampa is expected back in court for a status hearing.

The backstory:

Steven Lorenzo has admitted to torturing and murdering two men. 

He asked for the death penalty in 2023. A judge then sentenced him to death in 2023.

Steven Lorenzo confessed to killing Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz.

Prosecutors say Lorenzo and his co-conspirator, Scott Schweickert, who is serving a life sentence in prison, drugged, tortured and later killed Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholz in 2003.

PREVIOUS: Confessed killer Steven Lorenzo to learn his fate 2 decades after Seminole Heights double murder

Lorenzo’s death sentence triggered an automatic appeal in the Florida legal system.

In August, Lorenzo filed a handwritten note asking to end his post-conviction representation, saying he was happy that the Florida Supreme Court upheld his convictions and death sentences.

One of Lorenzo’s assigned attorneys expressed concern about Lorenzo’s mental competency. In September, the judge ordered two doctors to be appointed to evaluate Lorenzo.

What's next:

The hearing is at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Lorenzo will appear through Zoom from the Union Correctional Institution.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by court documents.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety