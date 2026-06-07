Popular breakfast spot Pach's Place maintains beloved 40-year morning tradition

The Brief Pach's Place offers everything from the comfort food of traditional breakfasts to handmade deviled crabs. Pach's Place has served South Tampa for 40 years and encourages more diners to try out their fresh flavors. They are open seven days in order to take care of customers all week long.



It's been a breakfast favorite for South Tampa residents for 40 years. Now Pach's Place wants the community to know that they are still open even though the building the restaurant is housed in is under renovation.

Neighborhood breakfast tradition

The backstory:

The local community has used the restaurant as a primary morning gathering space for more than 40 years, with some patrons visiting daily.

Cathy Kelly took over ownership and emphasizes a family-first environment where employees and guests know each other by name.

"Everyone comes, everyone stops by Pach's Place. It's almost a daily routine for them," she said. "They wake up, they come to Pach's Place, and then they start their day, which is really beautiful. That way we can check on them, they check on us, and it becomes a family. It's more than just a restaurant. It's a community."

Her staff works to be "the best crew in Tampa" according to Kelly, with a focus on customer service. "When you come to Pach's, I want you to experience the love," she said.

That concentration on the people they serve is what keeps people coming back to Pach's Place.

"It's more than just breakfast, it's more than just food. It's about love, it's about being noticed, being paid attention to. People matter, that's what makes Pach's the best," admitted Kelly.

What they're saying:

"Pach's Place is a local breakfast restaurant," said Kelly. "The menu's pretty vast, but it's really breakfast and lunch."

The establishment features a large menu for both breakfast and lunch, highlighted by locally roasted coffee, smash burgers, Cuban sandwiches, and handmade devil crabs.

"We have eggs, we have the best coffee in town," she said. "We have the best burgers. Cuban sandwiches are good, our devil crabs are amazing. Handmade, everything's always handmade."

Is Pach's Place Open?

What we know:

There are currently renovations at the Tahitian Inn. Pach's Place is open while those renovations are underway. As with any active construction project, how long the business will face construction disruptions is unknown. The specific timeline for the hotel's updates has not been publicly detailed by developers.



Kelly described the situation as "a little bit stressful" and noted that customer traffic has been impacted by the ongoing construction project.

What you can do:

Pach's Place serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week at the Tahitian Inn at 601 South Dale Mabry Highway.