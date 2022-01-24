Undercover deputy involved in shooting at Brandon Westfield Mall: HCSO

CLICK PLAY ABOVE TO WATCH LIVE UPDATE AT 6:15 P.M.

An undercover deputy was involved in a shooting incident in the parking lot of Brandon Westfield Mall Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said no injuries were reported after the incident.

Aerial views showed a part of the parking lot, between Macy's and the Cheesecake Factory, surrounded by crime scene tape, and many law enforcement vehicles in the area.

HCSO said some people were detained, but deputies did not release any details about those detentions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

