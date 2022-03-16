EF1 tornado damages buildings, downs trees in downtown Sarasota

A pocket of strong storms moved over downtown Sarasota Wednesday afternoon, causing damage to buildings and knocking over large trees. A few hours later, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado was present in the area.

The Sarasota Police Department shared video of the tornado, spotted just after 2 p.m., north of PD headquarters.

"We have Officers who have responded to the 2000 blk of 10th St for reports of damage. No injuries reported," Sarasota PD's tweet said.

Tornado damage in Sarasota

FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon took pictures around downtown, showing a large tree that had fallen across a roadway and a building with multiple garage bays that apparently lost its roof.

A family who works in one of the buildings said the twister only lasted about 10 seconds, but did a lot of damage. They said they felt lucky to have made it out alive.

Firefighters were on the scene to help with cleanup.

Radar views of the storm as it moved onshore near Longboat Key showed a compact, strong area of rain.

At the time, Meteorologist Tyler Eliasen said the storm showed "some weak rotation at times."

