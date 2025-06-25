Video: Possible tornado touches down in Pinellas County

The Brief A possible tornado was reported in Pinellas County on Wednesday night. A line of severe thunderstorms produced pouring rain, hail and even a possible tornado.



Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday evening produced pouring rain, hail, and even a possible tornado.

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday night, stating that there is a significant threat to property or life in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

Video from a FOX 13 viewer shows the possible tornado swirling with flecks of light that FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes says is debris.

FOX 13 meteorologists believe that a likely tornado did touch down in Largo near Ulmerton and Belcher Roads. However, the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed that it was a tornado.

Dig deeper:

Significant storm damage was reported in Pinellas Park due to the possible tornado.

Emergency crews with Pinellas Park Police Department, Fire Department, and Public Works are assisting residents, assessing damage, and working to secure the area.

No injuries have been reported and the damage appears to be limited to residential and commercial property only.

Crews are working to clear debris, restore access to affected areas, and coordinate with utility providers as needed

Residents are being asked to avoid the area to allow first responders to operate efficiently and safely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by FOX 13 News staff.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: