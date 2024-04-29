Potential Orange County serial killer caught after allegedly killing 2 women after sex, dumping their bodies

A potential serial killer has been caught after he allegedly had sex with two women engaging in prostitution, strangled them to death and dumped their bodies at the same intersection about a month apart, Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced at a press conference on Monday morning.

Carlos Yadiel Baez-Nieves was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after he was pulled over during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license on Friday, arrest records show. He's accused of killing 41-year-old Fatia Flowers and 44-year-old Nichole Daniels, who Sheriff Mina said are "transient" women who "traded sex for money."

Carlos Yadiel Baez-Nieves was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and driving with a suspended license on April 26, 2024. (Photo: Orange County Jail)

"Because of our detectives' relentless efforts in this case, that they stopped Baez-Nieves from becoming a prolific serial killer," Sheriff Mina said during a Monday morning press conference. "He targeted women who he clearly thought would not be missed. He murdered them and dumped their bodies on the side of the road like they were trash. But, very, very grateful and thankful for our great detectives who knew that Fatia's and Nichole's life were meaningful and that they, of course, deserve justice like all of us."

On March 14, Flowers' naked body was found at the intersection of Trevarthon Road and Harrell Road, according to an arrest affidavit. Flowers, who deputies said is also known as Antonia Heath, was apparently strangled to death due to obvious trauma visible on her neck, according to the Medical Examiner's Office. Her death was considered suspicious in nature.

On April 17, the nude body of Daniels was found at the same intersection, according to the sheriff's office. The Medical Examiner's Office discovered the same neck trauma as Flowers, and determined her death was suspicious.

The discovery of both women's bodies in the same location triggered an investigation which revealed other similaries, like that both victims are transient in the East Orlando area, both have a history of narcotics usage and both were found nude or nearly nude, according to the arrest affidavit.

"He killed two women in a months' time, so to me, that is the definition of a serial killer … But I think this is a person who is clearly capable of doing this, and may have done it in the past, and the fact that he targeted women that he thought would not be missed leads you to believe as well that he is a killer and probably would have killed again," Sheriff Mina said.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with women who knew Flowers and Daniels. On the night before she was killed, they said Daniels got into a white pickup truck, and detectives were able to find video surveillance of this near a7-Eleven on Econlockhatchee Trail. Detectives later learned that this truck belonged to Baez-Nieves, and he was actively trying to sell it.

Carlos Yadiel Baez-Nieves is accused of killing two women and dumping their bodies at an intersection in Orange County, according to Sheriff John Mina. He was seen driving this Ford F-150 truck.

"No doubt to get rid of it and any evidence in the truck," Sheriff Mina said.

He was eventually arrested during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.

When he was brought into the Orange County Jail, he "ultimately confessed" to killing both Flowers and Daniels, according to Sheriff Mina.

Baez-Nieves said Daniels attacked him first, and during their fight was when he allegedly choked her. Their fight reportedly stemmed from her "possibly taking money from his wallet," the affidavit said.

"While choking her, she went limp. Carlos Baez-Nieves said he originally thought that Nichole Daniels went to sleep but then realized after he could not wake her that she was deceased," the arrest affidavit said. "He drove around and ultimately went to the intersection of Trevarthon and Harrell Road where he pushed her out of the passenger door of his truck and onto the ground. He then drove away and went home."

In the instance of Flowers, Baez-Nieves said it was "rough sex" that killed her, Sheriff Mina said.

"He told us that he and Fatia Flowers engaged in ‘rough’ sexual intercourse inside of his Ford F150. He described initially that he was ‘choking’ her during their sexual encounter and she got off of him, made some weird movements, but then got back on top of him before passing out," the arrest affidavit said, adding that Baez-Nieves confessed that she did pass out during sex, but never got off him before that. "Once she went lifeless, he did not know what to do. He said he drove around and eventually pushed her out of the vehicle at Trevarthon and Harrell Road."

It remains clear why Baez-Nieves allegedly dumped both bodies at this intersection, but Sheriff Mina said he lives within a few miles of it, and the 7-Eleven.

Baez-Nieves, who moved to Central Florida from Puerto Rico in 2020, was booked into the Orange County Jail, where he remains without bond.

Sheriff Mina said the sheriff's office has contacted the families of Flowers and Daniels regarding their deaths.

"Any time someone has killed and so senselessly, just their body just dumped and discarded, that's awful," Sheriff Mina said. "Make sure they get the justice they deserve. … Hopefully, he'll never see the light of day."

Sheriff Mina said in cases like these, there's the possibility of other victims, and they're working to determine if Baez-Nieves was involved in any other incidents elsewhere in the country.