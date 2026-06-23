Missing Florida boy found dead inside neighbor’s pool: Police

The Brief Boynton Beach police found a missing 8-year-old boy dead inside a neighbor’s swimming pool Monday afternoon. A department drone operator spotted the motionless child in an adjacent yard after his family reported him missing. Surveillance video showed the boy entered the fenced backyard alone and jumped into the water without the residents knowing.



An 8-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday was found deceased inside a neighbor’s pool, according to police.

Family members said that Javonte Rahming left their home on Boynton Bay Circle in Boynton Beach a short time before they called police.

They said their efforts to try to find him were not successful.

Boynton Beach police drone search

What we know:

As officers searched the area, a Real Time Crime Center operator utilizing a department drone located a motionless child in a swimming pool at a property that is adjacent to the Boynton Bay neighborhood. However, police said there is no connection between the two households.

Officers immediately went to the residence, removed the child from the pool, and began life-saving measures.

The child was taken to an area hospital, where he died,

He was subsequently identified as Javonte Rahming.

While investigating, detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the residence where the pool was located. They said the footage showed Javonte was alone when he entered the fenced backyard without the residents’ knowledge and jumped into the pool at approximately 4 p.m.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains active, but no foul play is suspected.

Active drowning investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the official cause of death or how the child managed to gain access to the fenced pool area. It also remains unclear exactly how long Rahming was in the water before the drone operator discovered him.

Community mourning

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote, "The Boynton Beach Police Department stands with the community as they mourn the loss of Javonte and extends its deepest sympathies to those who knew and loved him."