Faizon Love: 'Elf' actor released from Hillsborough County jail after contempt charge

The Brief "Elf" actor Faizon Love was released by a Hillsborough County judge after serving a sentence for contempt of court. The classic holiday movie star faced legal trouble after past lawyers failed to submit paperwork regarding his financial struggles. Love described experiencing homelessness and surviving on movie royalty checks that total less than $10,000 annually.



An actor famous for playing the manager in the holiday classic "Elf" was released from a Florida jail Friday after serving a sentence for contempt of court.

Hillsborough County court hearing

What we know:

Faizon Love served 16 days of time served after a judge found him in contempt of court. The actor faced the legal penalties after failing to make child support payments to a woman who lives in Tampa, according to court records.

RELATED: 'Elf' actor Faizon Love arrested in Hillsborough County: Records

Love sat in a wheelchair during the proceedings and explained that his income was too low to afford the payments.

Actor's financial struggles

The backstory:

The actor revealed he faces severe poverty and relies on royalty checks from "Elf" that generally average around $10,000 to survive the entire year. Love told the judge that he owns a vehicle from 1999 and has been forced to live inside it for a month at a time.

His legal team stated that previous attorneys caused the crisis by failing to disclose his lack of income to the court system.

Pictured: Faizon Love in a Hillsborough County courtroom.

Missing movie role

What they're saying:

"They're painting him as a complete villain," defense attorney Glen Lansky said regarding the attorney representing Love's ex-partner.

Lansky emphasized that the actor is in a bad situation, noting that Love missed a scheduled movie role this week, because he was stuck in jail.

"He was homeless. He lived in his car. That's how the mighty have fallen," Lansky said.

Legal paperwork deadline

What's next:

Love must submit his updated financial paperwork quickly, or he will face another jail sentence, according to court mandates. Lansky expects the actor to return to California to live with a friend who currently helps pay his bills.

"I think he wants to act," Lansky said. "He wants to write. He has contacts in the business, and hopefully he's able to get more gigs".

Tampa child support case

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the exact amount of back child support that Love currently owes. It remains unclear when his legal team will finish filing the necessary financial updates with the court.