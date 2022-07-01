Potential Tropical Cyclone Two closing in on Central America

A tropical disturbance that’s continuing to zip across the southern Caribbean Sea is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie within the next day before slamming into Central America.

The disturbance was designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Two on Monday. This distinction permits the National Hurricane Center to issue routine advisories, watches and warnings on a system that has not yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm but brings a threat of 40-plus-mph winds to land within 48 hours.

As of Thursday evening, the system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was located around 400 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua.

The NHC says there is a 90% chance the disturbance will organize into a tropical storm within the next day as it races westward at around 20 mph.

According to FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross , the system’s rapid forward speed and track near land have kept it from organizing so far/.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the island of San Andrés, Colombia, as well as from Limón, Costa Rica, northward to Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua.

Additionally, a Hurricane Watch has been issued for the southeastern coast of Nicaragua, while a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along portions of the Pacific coasts of Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Islands in the southern Caribbean have reported wind gusts well over tropical-storm force (40-plus mph), but there does not appear to be any type of closed circulation, which is preventing forecasters from officially naming the system "Bonnie."

The disturbance is expected to spread rain and wind across Nicaragua and Costa Rica on Friday before crossing Central America and ending up in the Eastern Pacific.

Forecasters are also monitoring a tropical disturbance, dubbed Invest 95L, off the coast of Texas that's expected to bring heavy rain to portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana for the next few days.

