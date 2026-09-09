Power-Pole’s front porch idea becomes a global fishing brand

The Brief JL Marine Systems President John Oliverio and Vice President Robert Shamblin began building Power-Pole shallow-water anchors on Oliverio’s front porch in Tampa in 2000. The company now manufactures anchors and other fishing technologies at its Tampa facility. Power-Pole shallow-water anchors are built at the company's Tampa facility and shipped to anglers worldwide.



What began on a front porch in Tampa nearly 30 years ago has grown into one of the most recognizable brands in the fishing industry.

Developing a worldwide product

The backstory:

John Oliverio developed the original prototype for the Power-Pole shallow-water anchor nearly 30 years ago.

Courtesy: Power-Pole

In 2000, Oliverio and Robert Shamblin began building the anchors on Oliverio’s porch.

Today, their company, JL Marine Systems, manufactures Power-Pole anchors and other marine technologies at its Tampa facility.

How the anchors work

What we know:

Power-Pole shallow-water anchors allow anglers to quickly and quietly hold their boats in place while fishing in shallow areas.

Inside the Tampa facility, workers assemble, inspect and package the company’s signature anchors before they are shipped to customers around the world.

JL Marine Systems completes many of its manufacturing processes in-house, including the assembly and powder coating of its products.

Using technology

Dig deeper:

Power-Pole has expanded beyond its signature shallow-water anchors to produce GPS-equipped trolling motors and marine electronics.

Its growing product lineup includes the Power-Pole VISION, available with 7-inch and 12-inch displays, along with additional fishing technologies designed and manufactured in Tampa.

JL Marine Systems is located at 9010 Palm River Road in Tampa.

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