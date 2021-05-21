Power to the pedal: Tampa residents head to work by bike to highlight health, safety

article

Dozens of Tampa residents clocked in at work Friday after pedaling downtown for National Bike to Work Day.

Mayor Jane Castor led one of the eight cycling groups to Lykes Gaslight Park – each coming from different areas of the city. The riders started out at Ulele on the Riverwalk.

The mayor said she’s committed to making the city a "Vision Zero" communication, meaning zero deaths from accidents involving cyclists and pedestrians.

"I think what we do really well is encourage bicycles as a mode of transportation," she said. "We are doing all we can to make a road to see if it’s possible. We are putting bike trails in throughout the city and just, you know, encouraging people to utilize this not only as a form of transportation but as a way to stay healthy."

She also focused on growing Tampa’s footprint as a bike-friendly city.