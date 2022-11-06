Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9 billion after no winner Saturday night

The bad news is no one woke up a billionaire Sunday morning after hitting the Powerball jackpot. But, the good news is you still have a chance to win.

No one got the winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing, meaning the jackpot grows to an eye-popping $1.9 billion. The historic prize would hold a cash value of $929.1 million.

A potential winner could take a lump sum payout in cash or receive their prize through an annual payment plan over 29 years. No jackpot winner has chosen to do that since 2014.

So what would Bay Area residents do if they won?

"I am going to Pebble Beach and buying a house on the pebble beach golf course," John Carpenter said. "I'm buying a house in North Carolina and I am going to live large."

Several Powerball tickets won more than $1 million, but not the entire jackpot.

"At my office the hope would be to split it, so there's six or seven of us that would just get a chunk and be able to go on a yacht and not have to go back to work" Nicole Villa added. "We would never leave our attorneys high and dry, but we're going on vacation all at the same time. Goodbye!"

READ: Tampa woman who killed lottery winner backs Florida bill that would keep winners' names secret

Lottery players may have big dreams of becoming a billionaire, but they have only a 1 in 292 million chance of winning.

Although there were no grand prize winners, 16 other tickets won million-dollar prizes by matching all five white balls.

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.

The Florida lottery's website reported a one-million-dollar prize winner in the sunshine state Sunday morning.

The next drawing is Monday at 10:59 p.m.