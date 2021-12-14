Pre-sweetened tea bags are this St. Pete shop's specialty

The owner of a tea company in St. Petersburg says great ingredients are what sets her tea apart from others.

Ashley Haywood, of Embrew Tea, says she started the company by creating one of the first lightly-sweetened, high-end, loose-leaf tea bags.

"I put a little bit of sweetener in there, so that it’s all done. You don’t have to find sticky honey or measure anything out. You just pop the teabag in your cup and go," she explained. "I’m finding ingredients that I can get directly from the farm or from a direct trader as much as I can."

Her bestsellers are Lavender Chamomile Kick and Creamy Honey Oolong.

Embrew Tea can be found at many markets around town, but all the products are also available online.

LINK: For more information, visit www.embrew.com