Predators appear near sperm whale off coast of Venice, cycle of life continues

Off the coast of Venice, an up-close look into the cycle of life continues to occur.

"We didn’t know what to expect, so it’s been a fascinating thing for all of us," said Gretchen Lovewell.

Gretchen Lovewell the Stranding Investigations Program Manager for Mote Marine Laboratory was one of the first called to the scene after a 70,000 pound sperm whale beached itself.

The whale eventually died and Lovewell worked to help conduct a necropsy, before the whale’s remains were towed offshore.

Since that time, a host of predators appeared including tiger sharks spotted by Sea Tow Venice.

Captain Mike Watson with Local Knowledge Outdoors has seen and recorded at least two great white sharks.

"It was absolutely breathtaking. We also saw a tiger shark, that was a cool thing to see full circle, especially those of us who were there since day one," said Lovewell.

Scientists with Mote Marine Laboratory are following the whale’s carcass. They are conducting a drift study analysis.

"We will see where the whale goes. We know where we left it and we will continue to follow it to see how long it takes to disappear. I know some of our colleagues followed one on the East Coast, a Humpback and it disappeared in four days. It is valuable even those sorts of things for us to understand how long it takes to become a whale fall," she said.

A whale fall is when the whale’s body sinks to the ocean floor and where new life will appear.

"After the carcass passes away all of those nutrients go down to the bottom of the ocean, and it becomes a whole separate ecosystem, and lots of different animals come and make use of that carcass. So it’s a really great way of ecological recycling," said Lovewell.

Mote Marine Laboratory reminds the public the whale’s body is still federally protected.

They ask people to stay away, as they hope researchers can learn as much as they can.

"We want nature to continue to take it’s course so while it is a pretty remarkable sight, please be respectful, give the animals the space to do what they are going to do," said Lovewell.

