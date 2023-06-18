Premier SuperCopa brings youth soccer players from across North America to Bradenton

The Premier SuperCopa, dubbed America's Championship, is the highest level of competition in North America for U9 - U12 competitive youth team, and over the last few days, has brought thousands to Bradenton.

The 2023 tournament has 216 teams at Bradenton Area's Premier Sports Campus.

"There's almost 8,000 hotel rooms booked here, and about 17,000 people come into this area for this event," U90C Sports CEO Beau Jaussi said. "I think the economic impact is almost $9 million. Sports tourism is such a huge factor in people's lives now."

U90C Sports puts on several youth tournaments in different parts of the country but returned to the Suncoast several times over the last few years for the facilities and fun off the field.

"People are everywhere," Jaussi added. "They're at the beach, the restaurants, the bars, the movie theaters. There's a ton to do. Tampa's such a fantastic city, and Sarasota- Bradenton is also such a fantastic area."

However, not everyone enjoyed Florida's weather.

"We wouldn't come back here. It's too humid," laughed Arizona players Alley Richardson and Nadia Hannigan.

But they still got to meet new friends, make memories and score a few goals.



