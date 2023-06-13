Puppies left in sealed box rescued outside Bradenton Walmart

article

Manatee County Animal Welfare is searching for the person who sealed 7-week-old puppies in a box and abandoned them on the sidewalk outside a Walmart.

The two puppies were discovered Friday at the store located at 30th Avenue East and 50th Street East in Bradenton.

According to MCAW, the dogs tested positive for canine parvovirus and registered dangerously high temperatures of 106 degrees.

Animal welfare officials say the animals were hanging on by a thread, but because someone brought the pups in, they were able to receive emergency medical care.

Anyone with information about who abandoned the puppies is asked to contact MCAW at 941-742-5933 ext. 1.